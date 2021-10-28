Putnam County man faces sexual assault charge in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Putnam County is facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County after police received a tip of an alleged assault.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they received a tip in March of 2020 alleging an assault had taken place in the Packs Branch area.

After much investigation, Jeramiah M. McClanahan, 33, of Poca, WV, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault. He was arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department before being taken to Western Regional Jail. He now awaits court proceedings.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.