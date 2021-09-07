Rafting companies preparing for Gauley Season

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — With the summer coming to an end, adventure seekers have another season to look forward to. Gauley Season starts Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

That means the rapids will be unlike any other for the next six weeks. ACE Adventure Resort expects to see people from both in-state and around the world. With the unique experience the Gauley provides, they believe this is the calm before the storm.

“We have world-class whitewater right here in West Virginia that gets released only six weekends out of the year and you cannot raft harder commercial whitewater legally in the United States,” said Haynes Mansfield, the Marketing Director at ACE Adventure Resort.

Gauley season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 and runs through Oct. 15, 2021.