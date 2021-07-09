Scarbro man sentenced to prison in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Scarbro was sentenced to prison in Fayette County for drug charges after pleading guilty.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., said Elgie C. Adkins, 44, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Ewing to one to five years in prison for delivery of meth. Adkins sold an undisclosed amount of meth to a person cooperating with police in July 2019.

Adkins pleaded guilty to this crime on May 6, 2021.

The crime was investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department.

