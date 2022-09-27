FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 27, 2022, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Scarbro Road was re-opened for normal traffic after clearing the scene of a car accident that left the road closed for sometime earlier today.

Around 11a.m., Fayette County deputies were dispatched to Scarbro Road for a single car rollover accident. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the driver had been ejected from the car. The driver was then flown by med-evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

The identity and medical condition are being withheld at this time.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story!