OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., an Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison for failing to register a change of address as required of a sex offender.

On April 11, 2022, Ray A. Ritchie, 38 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake to one to five years in prison for the felony offense of failure to register a change of a physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life.

According to court documents, in March 2020, Ritchie changed his address without notifying state police within the designated time period. Ritchie is required to register for life as a sex offender due to 2009 convictions for sexual assault in the third degree. Ritchie pled guilty to the felony charges on February 18, 2022.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.