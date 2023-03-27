MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announce a road closure in Fayette county due to a damaged bridge structure.

County Route 29, Springdale Road will be closed .25 miles east of WV 20 starting Monday, March 27, 2023. The bridge structure is reportedly damaged and needs to be replaced.

The bridge is expected to be replaced and reopened within 90 days. Local traffic will be detoured along County Route 44/1, Ford Knob Road.

The WVDOH advises travelers to use caution while detouring along the work zone.