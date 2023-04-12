FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Spring is here and that only means one thing; the need for spring cleaning.

Starting this Saturday, April 15, 2023 and Sunday, April 16, 2023, Fayetteville is hosting a town clean up from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The cleanup is very helpful for disposing large items and appliances, which can often be left by the wayside.

Fayetteville Town Manager Matt Diederich says its the best local option for disposal.

“You may have one or two things that you’ve been wanting to get rid of and you don’t want to have to take it all the way to Beckley or spend the whole day taking it to Beckley to the dump, so it’s a way to clean up our town, to keep things from ending up, over the hill somewhere.”

Diedrich says the cleanup event is leading up to Earth Day.