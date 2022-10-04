OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – It’s Homecoming Week at Oak Hill High School and students and teachers are dressing up for Spirit Week.

All week long there are fun activities going on at the high school including musical chairs, a powder puff football game, a parade and much more.

Jennifer Kirk is an English teacher at the high school. She says spirit week is a very serious thing for the Red Devils.

“I’m having fun. Like the kids are so much. Sometimes we forget because we teach teenagers- they’re just kids too. Ya gotta let kids be kids and have fun.” Jennifer Kirk, Oak Hill English teacher

Tuesday’s theme was “Adam Sandler Day.”

There will be a Senior Bonfire Wednesday night. The Homecoming Parade will be Friday, October 7th at 5 in the evening. The parade will start at Oak Hill City Park, continue onto Jones Avenue onto Main Street, then turn at Oyler Avenue ending at the Football Field.