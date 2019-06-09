Town of Minden re-enacts march from 1989

Saturday, June 8, marked the 30th anniversary of the March for Minden back to June 1989. They marched the same three miles marched then, and to continue to bring awareness to the issues they are still dealing with now.

Percy Fruit participated in the march. He said they have the same issues they had in the 1980s.

“We have contaminated soil here and a lot of people are getting sick, cancer, respiratory problems, the list goes on,” Fruit said.

Vicki Pizzino also participated in the march. She said they participated in the march so all those who marched first are never forgotten.

“We don’t want people to feel left out,” Pizzino said. “Everyone has fought their own individual fight, and then we’ve all fought it together. And we’re not going to quit.”

Two months ago, Minden was put on the National Priorities List due to the impact of PCB’s, as a reported result of contamination from the former Shaffer Equipment site. Even with the enlistment, marchers said they will continue to fight until this battle is all over.

“We just have to be seen and make noise,” Fruit said.

Right now, the EPA is further examining the town of Minden to determine a course of action. The project’s final cost and timeline will depend on the outcome of that investigation. It is exclusively funded by federal money only, not from state or county taxpayers.