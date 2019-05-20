Traffic stop on Route 61 lands three people in jail

Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop along Route 61 in Fayette County leads to the arrest of three people who were traveling in the vehicle.  It happened during the early morning hours on Monday, May 20, 2019.

During the stop deputies found several packages of methamphetamine on one of the people in the vehicle. A check on the other people in the car revealed they were wanted for other crimes.

Jessica Lynn Nichols, 29, of Oak Hill, WV is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.  Michelle Dianne Short, 29, of Robson, WV is charged with Grand Larceny and Receiving and Transferring Stolen Property.  Nicholas Scott Hanson, 37, of Oak Hill is charged with failing to appear in court.

They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.  The case is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Stories

