FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Plateau Medical Center staff had no evidence that Raylee Browning was alive on the morning of Dec. 26, 2018, when she arrived at the emergency department via ambulance, nurses testified Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr, his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are on trial for one charge each of child neglect causing death and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Medical workers testified they could not find a pulse, and monitors showed Raylee’s heart was not beating.

Nurses also testified the 8-year-old had multiple scabs and bruising on her body. Her leg also reportedly showed a burn mark.

Special prosecutor Brian Parsons asked the nurse to identify photographs. It was said the photos were taken of Raylee’s body by medical staff at Plateau. Parsons showed the photographs of Raylee on a monitor to jurors and the gallery. The little girl had extreme bruising on her body, along with scabs. She had bruises on her bottom and leg, pick marks, abrasions, and scabs.

A second medical worker testified that Julie Titchenell arrived at the hospital prior to Marty Browning Jr.’s arrival. She testified that Browning Jr. appeared “rattled” and said under cross examination by his attorney, Steve Mancini, that he appeared “upset.”

The nurse continued to testify that Julie did not appear upset and asked how long the procedures usually take, after she learned Raylee was dead.

According to court testimony, medical workers attempted to save Raylee’s life for 35 minutes, before pronouncing her dead at 11:55 AM on December 26, 2018.

The ER doctor who was working the morning of Raylee’s death testified that Raylee had no pulse and was not breathing when she was brought to the emergency room. Her body was cold. He said he placed her on pediatric life support and, while he was trying to revive her, he learned that the family was present.



Julie Titchenell’s attorney, questioned the doctor about whether he had spoken with Julie or Janice Wriston, Raylee’s mother. The doctor said he spoke twice with Julie, but did not speak with Wriston.

“There were two times. The first time was when they came into the ER,” he said. “There was that same person, that I believe I am talking to the child’s mother. It turns out to be the child’s stepmother, and I believe I talked to them twice.”

Under questioning by special prosecutor Brian Parsons and attorneys for the three defendants, the ER doctor said their opinion was that Raylee was a victim of abuse. They testified that the parents were not in the room and that he did not have information that Raylee had been prescribed psychiatric medications.

According to court documents, the ER Doctor said they spoke with a psychiatrist who prescribed strong psychological medications for Raylee, about three years before the girl died. He did not speak with the psychiatrist prior to treating her at the emergency room, he testified.



Court documents also said Marty Browning Jr. told investigators in 2018 that Julie was the one who took Raylee to doctor’s appointments and that he did not know the medicines his daughter was prescribed.

When cross-examined by the prosecutor, the ER Doctor said his opinion had not changed. “My opinion is still the same. There is a possibility of some abuse,” he said.

He continued to adamantly testify that he believed abuse had gone on and that his team administered life-saving treatment “based on protocol” although Raylee showed no sign of life.

