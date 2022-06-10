FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The trial in the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning continued in a Fayette County courtroom today, June 10, 2022.

Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr., his wife, Julie, and Julie’s sister, Sherie, are each charged with child abuse or neglect resulting in death and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

More testimony was heard from those closest to the incident, family and Raylee.

The State Medical Examiner testified Raylee died of untreated pneumonia, which caused a severe blood infection. Other witnesses testified the adults did not seek medical care for Raylee and that they abused and starved her.

An extended family member testified she had attended a party on Dec. 23, 2018, for Julie’s younger daughter. She said Raylee was present among the 16 or 17 guests. When asked by Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons how long she was able to observe Raylee, she said, “I don’t know, 45 minutes to and hour”.

When looking into Raylee’s growth chart, a local pediatrician testified Raylee had dropped from the 60th percentile to the second percentile for child growth from age five to age eight.

A licensed practical nurse who formerly worked at Summersville Pediatrics, testified her daughter was in Girl Scouts when Julie, whose daughter attended the school, was a Scout leader. She also treated Raylee, as a nurse, starting prior to 2014. The nurse testified to Parsons that Raylee’s growth chart in 2017 would have alarmed her, if she had seen it then. She said Raylee was never brought to Summersville Pediatrics for treatment for her broken femur in 2016.

One long time friend of Sherie testified that she saw Raylee hit herself, “pick” at her skin and make herself bleed. Sherie allegedly remained calm and reminded her not to pick at herself, she said. She also told Parsons she was at the house in Oak Hill one or two times before Raylee died. She said she was not invited to the December 23 birthday party that Cannon had described.

An immediate family member of Julie and Sherie Titchenell testified she had last seen Raylee in person in 2017, but that she had seen her on FaceTime on Christmas Day 2018, the day before the Raylee died. She said she had no concerns that Raylee appeared sick on Christmas.

According to court documents, Sherie called 911 to get an ambulance for Raylee on Dec. 26, 2018. The emergency medical technician (EMT) who took Raylee from Sherie testified that she appeared emotionless and showed little concern for the child.

