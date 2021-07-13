Two Ansted women face drug charges after walking into traffic

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Two women were arrested in Fayette County after 911 calls reported them stumbling into traffic.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the calls describing the incident happening in the Ansted area. Once in the area, deputies found Stacey Davis and Jennifer Atkinson, both of Ansted. Deputies found multiple individually packed bags of heroin on each woman.

Both Davis and Atkinson are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy. The two women will now await court proceedings.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at, (304) 574-3590.