OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 3:30p.m. today, July 25 2022, Fayette County Dispatch confirmed an accident had occurred on U.S. Rt. 19.

The accident reportedly involved two cars colliding. Oak Hill Police Department, Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department and JanCare were all on scene after the two car crash happened off Greentown Road in Oak Hill. Oak Hill VFD confirms three people were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

Oak Hill P.D. and Oak Hill VFD have cleared the area for traffic to continue as normal. No further information has been confirmed at this time.