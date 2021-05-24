Two Montgomery men face drug charges following traffic stop

VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Montgomery are facing drug charges after a traffic stop revealed a large amount of meth.

During the evening hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a car for traffic violation on Cannelton Hollow Road. After pulling over nearly two miles after officers lights were on, one occupant of the car reportedly threw a bag out of the window.

Deputies were able to recover the bag which contained approximately $21,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

Jonathan Oiler, of Montgomery, was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Freddie Myers also of Montgomery, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both now await court proceedings.