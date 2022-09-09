FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, two people from Fayette County were arrested after a stolen truck was reportedly sold for $30.

Back on August 18, 2022, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned car they believe had wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road at an earlier time. Once deputies located the owner of the car, they were told the car was stolen prior to the investigation. Through further investigation, deputies were able to also find the driver of the vehicle, James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton.

Johnson reportedly told deputies he previously purchased the car from a woman for only $30. The woman who allegedly sold the car, Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, is not the owner of the car in question. Deputies discovered Cabrera did not have permission to have the car or sell it.

James G. Johnson was arrested and charged with Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Cabrera was also charged with Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Both Johnson and Cabrera were taken to Southern Regional Jail to wait for their court proceedings.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-STOP.