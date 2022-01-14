Two sentenced to jail for stealing car, catching it on fire

BECKWITH, WV (WVNS) — Two people were sentenced to three years in prison for setting a stolen car on fire while under the influence of heroin, according to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.

Steven Davis, 43 from Fayetteville, an Rebecca Maichle, 40 from Victor, were sentenced by Judge Paul Blake, Jr. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Both must serve at least one year in jail before they are eligible for parole. Maichle pled guilty to the charge on June 30, 2021, while Davis pled guilty on August 24, 2021.

The jail time comes following an investigation on June 7, 2020 when law enforcement responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Mt. Hope. Shortly after, a call came in for a vehicle fire in the Beckwith area of Fayette County. Throughout the investigation, police determined the car on fire was the same one stolen.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., witnesses told investigators they saw Davis and Maichle leave the scene on a moped. Maichle originally denied taking the vehicle. However, when authorities found the two, they bot had singed hair and minor burns. Davis eventually confessed to helping Maichle burn the stolen vehicle. The pair also admitted they were under the influence of heroin at the time of the crime.

West Virginia State Police handled the investigation.