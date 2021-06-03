Two women facing felony charges in Fayette County for child neglect, abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two women out of Fayette County are facing felony charges for Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation into allegations of child abuse by parent. The complaint was referred through Fayette County Child Protective Services. Interviews were done by the Just For Kids Center, where charges were formally filed.

Samantha McKinney, 33, of Fayetteville, is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. Jennifer Murphy is being charged with Child Neglect after allegedly witnessing the event and failing to step in.

Both women have bonds set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page.