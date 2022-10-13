FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A historic jump is taking place Saturday, October 15, 2022 for Bridge Day 2022.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the ‘Golden Knights’, will be participating, for the first time in the team’s history, in Bridge Day 2022. Bridge Day 2022 will be the first-time the Golden Knights have ever participated as a unit in a base jump event of its kind in the team’s 63 year history.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is formally participating for the first time at Bridge Day 2022 in Fayetteville, West Virginia. The USAPT is making history by incorporating a B.A.S.E display into their mission at this iconic event. We are expanding our parachute mission to demonstrate innovation and the capabilities of the modern U.S. Army.” Megan Hackett, Public Affairs Officer, USAPT Media Relations.

The USAPT conduct worldwide parachute demonstrations and participate in competitions and tandems to connect the Army with the American public. The team conducts at least 10 tandem camps and performs more than 40 shows a year throughout the United States.

