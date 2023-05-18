OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen this morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Ciara Johnson, who is 15 years old was last seen on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Fayette County FIT Votech parking lot on the Oak Hill High School campus. She is a “light-skinned” African American girl standing at 5’5″, with black hair and brown eyes.

If seen or you know her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Fayette County E911 Center at (304) 574-3590.