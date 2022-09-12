FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.

After the car was located on the train tracks near Cathedral Falls off of Route 60, it was discovered the car was stolen from the man’s father. The suspect also did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies were able to identify the man as Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, Virginia.

Umberger III was arrested and charged with felony Possession of A Stolen Vehicle. He was also charged with misdemeanors of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving With a License Revoked for DUI.

He was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he currently is waiting for his court proceedings.

Anyone with any information relating to this story is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP.