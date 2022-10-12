FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators!

Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022!

No dogs are allowed

No coolers or folding chairs are allowed

Bicycles, Skates, Skateboards and Wagons are prohibited

No weapons, fireworks, illegal drugs

Alcohol is NOT allowed

All BASE jumpers must have registered through the Bridge Day website before Monday, October 11, 2022

Prohibited bags at Bridge Day consists of backpacks, tote bags, large purses, camera bags and binocular cases. However, some bags are allowed into West Virginia’s biggest one-day festival. Clear backpacks, clear tote bags, fanny packs, and any purse or clutch smaller than five inches by seven inches are allowed in! As a reminder, all bags are subject to search within the festivities.

All rules were put in place by those with Bridge Day to ensure everyone can enjoy the festival safely!