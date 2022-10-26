FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Anyone who knows their way around a paddle – and a broomstick – is encouraged to join the Witches and Warlocks Stand Up Paddle on the New River this weekend.

Gather for a Witches and Warlocks Stand Up Paddle on the New River on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees need to sign a waiver in advance, must know how to swim, and wear PFD’s . This event is not designed for first time paddlers. Paddlers must be confident in maneuvering boards.

The event will launch at the upper beach at Fayette Station wearing PFDs paddling approximately 500 yards up stream on the flat water back to the beach. This is a leisure paddle but keep in mind that the current of the river can be challenging for beginners.

This is a limited ticket event capped at a maximum of 70 participants to meet the requirements of the permit. This also allows space for vehicle parking and ease of launch and exit from the river.

If you reserve a spot and can’t attend, contact VisitFayettevillewv, so they can open the spots to give others a chance to join in the fun. For more information about the event and registration in general, you can contact VisitFayettevillewv at their website, facebook, or by phone at 304-574-1500.