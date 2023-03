OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Oak Hill Detachment needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway child.

Ciara Johnson is 5’6”, 112 lbs black female who was last seen leaving the Oak Hill High School area in Fayette County on March 21, 2023, at 8:00 A.M.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Miss Johnson is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-469-2915.