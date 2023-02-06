(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller.

The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case.

Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini Mart, located on Route 6 in Wysox, Pennsylvania on February 5, 2011. She has not been seen or heard from since according to police.

Through investigative efforts, police say they know Miller left her job that morning and returned to her home in Towanda, PA (Bradford County). She and her husband were planning a trip to West Virginia to visit family. Miller may have been to locations in Summersville, West Virginia on February 5, 2011 and in the Beckley, West Virginia area. She was known to be traveling in a Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle.

At the time of her disappearance, Miller was 5’1”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miller would now be 46 years old.

If you have any information leading to a resolution in this case, you can call 1-800-CALLFBI