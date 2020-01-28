Federal agency would protect coalfields habitat for crayfish

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A federal agency has proposed designating habitat areas for two protected crayfish species in the coalfields of Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

The proposal announced Monday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would protect 362 stream miles for the Big Sandy crayfish and 83 miles for the Guyandotte River crayfish. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the Guyandotte River crayfish is now only found in two streams in Wyoming County, West Virginia. The Big Sandy crayfish is found in the upper Big Sandy watershed. An environmental group says coal mining operations have harmed the crayfish.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"

Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk"

Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center"

Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project"

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News