Feed and Read program starting up in Fayette County

Beards Fork, WV (WVNS) — Summer educational opportunities are starting back up again for students in Fayette County.

The Southern Appalachian Labor School’s Read and Feed program begins July 5, 2021 and runs through August 6, 2021. The program offers reading activities and free lunch to students at various locations in Fayette County. It will provide meals, books, and reading materials in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s just to help keep their reading scores up during the summer months, so they don’t fall behind. Reading is very important to us and to make sure that there’s a lot of educational opportunities for the children in the area,” said Cathryn South, a Americorps vista volunteer.

For more information, call SALS at 304-779-2280.