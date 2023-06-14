Do you make enough money to be living in some of the U.S.’s biggest cities? (Getty)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (R-WV) issued a notice to business owners to file their Annual Report by their deadline in late June.

According to Warner, the deadline for filing these reports is June 30, 2023. He also stated that those who fail to file by the deadline will be flagged in the state’s database as out of compliance. On top of this, there will be a $50 late fee that is required by law.

The fee to file the report is $25 and Warner encourages business owners to take caution when looking at third-party solicitations that can charge as high as $375 to file, especially since a third party is not required. Filing the report can take less than five minutes and can be filed at the WV One Stop Business Portal.

If you may need help, call the WV Secretary of State’s Office during regular business hours at 304-558-8000 to speak to a Business & Licensing specialist, or use SOLO, their new virtual assistant, which can be found here.