Fire department receives, donates pet oxygen masks

HURRICANE, WV (AP) — A West Virginia fire department received pet oxygen masks to help animals injured in fires.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue received the masks through a foundation that donates them to departments across the country.

A fire lieutenant noticed a gap in the department after two animals were trapped in a large house fire last month. One pet did not make it.

Each kit has a small, medium and large mask to accommodate animals of all sizes. The kits have been placed in fire engines.

The department also donated one kit to the police department and two kits to Putnam County EMS.

