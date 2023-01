RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!

Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!

Marcellynn’s family is from the Arbovale area of Pocahontas County.