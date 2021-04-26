First Lady Cathy Justice announces unique essay contest for WV eighth graders

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting eighth graders across the Mountain State to rename West Virginia, in what will be the ninth installment of her First Lady Student Artist Series.

The contest, in honor of West Virginia Day is open to all public, private, and home-schooled eighth grade students in WV. In 500 words or less, students will be asked to answer the following question:

Imagine you could rename the state of West Virginia…

Students are encouraged to be creative in their explanations of the new name choice.

When submitting their essay, students must include their contact information (phone, email, school name, county, teacher name, and teacher email). The essays must be received by May 21, 2021, with winners being announced on June 1st. Prizes will be awarded to winning essays.

Students may submit an essay via email to first.lady@wv.gov or mail their entries to:

The Governor’s Mansion

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

For questions please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant, Katie Speece at (304) 558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.