First Lady Cathy Justice reveals 2021 Christmas Ornament from Beckley glass artist

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — First Lady of West Virginia, Cathy Justice, kicked off the holiday season by unveiling the new 2021 Christmas Ornament.

The First Lady was joined by the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. They revealed a glass ornament made by Beckley glass artist, John DesMeules. The glass has a green, red, and gold swirl, and shows a silhouette of the Mountain State with a star over Charleston.

“Visiting John in his workshop at Tamarack was very special,” the First Lady continued. “I can see the passion he has for his craft, and I’m excited to share his work with so many West Virginians.”

First Lady Cathy Justice with glass maker John DesMeules

“I was honored to be asked to design the First Lady’s Christmas ornament this year. It has been a highlight of my career and I am so thankful for the opportunity,” DesMeules said. “It was a true blessing!”

Only 500 ornaments are available for purchase at the Culture Center in Charleston and at Tamarack in Beckley. Each ornament costs $25, with all proceeds going to DesMeules to support future projects and expand West Virginia’s art scene.