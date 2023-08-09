LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Lewisburg Public Library welcomed a very special guest for story time. West Virginia’s First Lady Cathy Justice sat down with children to read them a book!

First Lady Justice read ‘Find Fergus’ written by Mike Boldt. The book was followed by a scavenger hunt the children could participate in.

First Lady Justice wanted to emphasize the importance of reading.

“Preparation days are always crazy here at the state fair of West Virginia. There is a lot of work and a lot of excitement and we are getting ready to open our doors in just a few hours,” said Cathy Justice.

After storytime, children could complete their scavenger hunt to find bears around the library.

Shirts, toys and ice cream were all rewards for completing the mission.