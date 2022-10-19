CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Severe floods are becoming more prevalent in West Virginia, but residents are deciding to cancel their flood insurance.

According to quotewizard.com, 16 percent of property owners in West Virginia dropped their flood coverage over the last year.

A drop in coverage may also have something to do with involvement from FEMA. FEMA changed the pricing of flood insurance making it more reasonable and affordable. Under their program, Risk Rating 2.0, the cost of flood insurance is based on the cost of replacing a home and each property’s type of flood risk situation.

Key findings for West Virginia included the following:

1,809 property owners canceled their coverage

83% of policyholders saw a price increase under FEMA’s new rules

The number of billion dollar floods has increased 83% nationwide in the last 20 years

County information is available upon request

For more information, please visit https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/average-cost-of-flood-insurance#risk-rating.