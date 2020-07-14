Former VA hospital employee charged with murdering patients at Clarksburg medical center

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A former VA hospital employee in Clarksburg has been charged with seven counts of second-degree murder in the suspicious deaths of military veterans being treated inside that hospital.

Federal charging documents allege former employee Reta P. Mays was injecting patients with insulin even though they were not diabetic and causing their deaths. Mays was not authorized by anyone to give these shots. Last fall, an attorney for many of the victims’ families called it a betrayal of those who defended this country.

A few months ago WOWK 13 News was the first media outlet to publicly identify Mays of Reynoldsville.

Former VA Clarksburg employee Reta Mays charged with seven counts of murder in the suspicious deaths of U.S. military veterans inside the VA Medical Center. News conference at 3pm ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ pic.twitter.com/IMc7HNb6nJ — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) July 14, 2020

Details of the charges and investigation will be revealed at a 3 p.m. news conference in Clarksburg conducted by Bill Powell, the United States attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.