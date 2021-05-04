Former W.Va Delegate And West Liberty University Football Player Facing New Charges For Jan. 6 Insurrection

(WTRF)- A former West Liberty football player and West Virginia Delegate is now facing new charges following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Derrick Evans is now facing charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

In January, Evans was charged knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority’ and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds”.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media.

