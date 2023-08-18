WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who worked with children as a high school tennis coach, and as the CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA is facing charges of having inappropriate conversations with a minor.

Reginald Jeffrey Olson is also accused of distributing sexually explicit images with the then-juvenile female athlete.

The incidents, West Virginia State Police say, are said to have happened between 2017-2018.

Thursday the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit charged Olson, who was previously the head coach of the tennis team at Parkersburg High School, with one count of solicitation of a minor via computer and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Olson posted bond during his arraignment.

Investigators say they want to hear from anyone who might have information regarding this case.