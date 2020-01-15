Former West Virginia prison guard, inmate’s mom sentenced for drug scheme

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A former prison guard in West Virginia has been sentenced to two years in federal prison in a scheme to smuggle drugs to an inmate. The inmate’s mother also was sentenced to a year and two months for providing the drugs to the guard.

Mark Taylor was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Pamela Adkins was sentenced for drug distribution. Taylor admitted Adkins gave him drugs last year to smuggle into the Huttonsville Correctional Center, and that she had paid him $500 and he smuggled drugs into the prison on one previous occasion.

A task force had arrested both suspects after witnessing Adkins giving Taylor a package containing drugs.

