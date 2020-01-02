Former WV prison guard settles three sex abuse lawsuits

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel background_1515598266105.jpg.jpg

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A former correctional officer in West Virginia settled three lawsuits by women who say he sexually abused them while they were inmates.

The women’s lawyer, state Sen. Mike Woelfel, said former guard James Widen agreed to settle the cases for a total of $240,000. The lawsuits said Widen abused the women while they were under his supervision at the now-closed Work Release Center in Huntington.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Widen was indicted in 2018 on charges of imposition of sexual acts on people incarcerated or under supervision. A hearing in that case is set for February.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses"

Winter weather can lead to the winter blues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather can lead to the winter blues"

Busy day on the slopes for the holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy day on the slopes for the holiday"

Plunging into 2020: Long-standing tradition brings community together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plunging into 2020: Long-standing tradition brings community together"

Raleigh County Humane Society celebrates reaching fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Humane Society celebrates reaching fundraising goal"

Fayette County swears in new prosecutor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County swears in new prosecutor"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News