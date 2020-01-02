Former WV prison guard settles three sex abuse lawsuits

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A former correctional officer in West Virginia settled three lawsuits by women who say he sexually abused them while they were inmates.

The women’s lawyer, state Sen. Mike Woelfel, said former guard James Widen agreed to settle the cases for a total of $240,000. The lawsuits said Widen abused the women while they were under his supervision at the now-closed Work Release Center in Huntington.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Widen was indicted in 2018 on charges of imposition of sexual acts on people incarcerated or under supervision. A hearing in that case is set for February.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)