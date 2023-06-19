BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Hatfield-McCoy Trails is wishing West Virginia a very happy birthday with free day-passes to residents!

West Virginia residents only have to show their state-issued ID to any of the trailhead locations! After receiving a pass, visitors will be given a wristband to wear. West Virginia Resource Officers will be checking passes and ensuring guests have a safe and fun time.

Chris Zeto, the Marketing Consultant for Hatfield and McCoy Trails, tells guests what to expect on arrival.

“Just pop in there, make sure to show them your state ID or driver’s license. You can get a one-day permit,” said Zeto.

The trail hours are as followed;

Bearwallow Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cabwaylingo Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Roads Visitors Center — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Devil Anse Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ivy Branch Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rockhouse Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Warrior Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Virginia Day passes are not available at local retailers. The passes are only valid for West Virginia Day.