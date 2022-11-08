Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State!

The following is a list of 6 different Christmas lights displays you can drive through with the whole family:

Oglebay Festival Of Lights (Wheeling)

With this drive-thru, you can enjoy six miles of lights on this festive drive-through that has been named one of the top 14 holiday drive-through light experiences in the U.S.! This festival of lights runs from early November through mid-January. If you make a small donation, it can qualify you and your family for a season pass to the festival as well as over $500 worth of coupons for other events and services at Oglebay. To learn more, click here and plan your visit today!

WV State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show Drive-Thru (Point Pleasant)

You don’t want to miss this display! The West Virginia State Farm Museum’s Christmas Light Show is typically only for a limited time in December! This display runs from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on the museum grounds. Driving tours are only allowed and admission is free, but donations are encouraged. You can visit their Facebook page for all the exact details.

Holiday Of Lights (Bluefield)

For this display, every year, Bluefield decorates Lotito Park with over a million twinkling lights. Admission is free, but donations are accepted as well. You can enjoy this display from mid-November through New Year’s Eve! You can learn more about this event here.

Celebration Of Lights WV (Fairmont)

Running from Thanksgiving through the last Saturday in December, this display is held in Morris Park along the 1.3-mile park loop. Admission is$10 per car. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

Christmas At The Fair (Lewisburg)

Through January 2, 2022, the State Fair of West Virginia is hosting a drive-thru light show at the fairgrounds. Although admission is free, donations are always accepted. You can learn more on their Facebook page.

6. Winter Wonderland (Fayetteville

Fayette County hosts this event at Fayette County Park. Typically it runs through the end of December. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.