GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service in investing to fund maintenance projects in Monongahela National Forest.

$1,092,000 from the National Parks and Public Legacy Restoration Fund (NPPLRF) to address three deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest was announced by Senator Manchin on Thursday, June 8, 2023. This funding was made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act which established the NPPLRF.

“They don’t call West Virginia wild and wonderful for nothing — we love the great outdoors, and all that nature has to offer. As an avid outdoorsman myself, I can’t wait to see how this funding will help improve the Monongahela National Forest for West Virginians and all Americans who travel to our great state to experience a piece of almost Heaven. I am proud to see my Great American Outdoors Act continue to make a difference in improving and preserving our public lands for future generations to come.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

Two of the three projects are local, southern West Virginia projects located in Greenbrier and Pocahontas County. The first project will implement the Panther Ridge Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project and replace undersized and deteriorating stream crossing culverts on Forest Road 296 and Forest Road 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in the Williams River watershed. This project is important for the isolated trout population in the stream as it addresses barriers that limit the trout’s aquatic passage.

The second project involves improvements to the International Mountain Biking Association Ride Center and Tea Creek Mountain Bike Trail. This project will see the repairs of drainage structures, hardening tread with aggregate, and replacing trail signs to provide a sustainable trail system.