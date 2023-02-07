BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Money is being raised to bronze a statue of Bill Withers to commemorate the legendary singer.

It will be placed at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway where the plaza will be named in his honor. The Bill Withers Festival will be celebrated with concerts and activities on May 13, 2023, so remember to save the date!

Musician William Harrison ‘‘Bill’’ Withers Jr., brought us classics like “Lean on Me’ and “Ain’t No Sunshine” was born into a miner’s family in Slab Fork WV. At three years old, his family moved to Beckley, WV.

At 17, he joined the U.S. Navy for nine years, and then from there his musical career began. There is now a Memorial Road at Rt 34 through Slab Fork, and a Memorial Sign across from where he went to school in Beckley.

You can donate to the Bill Withers Memorial Fund through the Beckley Area Foundation and learn more by visiting https://www.bafwv.org/billwithers.html…