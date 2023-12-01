CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In 2024, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack’s tour will bring them to the Mountain State.

In support of their latest studio album Lighting Up The Sky, the band will be changing their rock show into a closer experience, and will feature acoustic/electric performances and untold stories as their tour takes them across North America.

Godsmack will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on March 5, 2024.

Godsmack has had 11 number 1 singles at mainstream rock radio and 20 Top 10 hits in that format, which is the highest any act has had since February 1999. They have also had four Grammy nominations, and in 2001 they were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year. Godsmack has released eight studio albums; Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023), and has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., and tickets and information can be found here.