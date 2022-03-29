CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the return of their annual Gold Rush fishing event.

For the fifth year in a row, DNR is planning statewide stockings of the Mountain State’s golden rainbow trout starting today, March 29, until April 9.

According to the WVDNR, every Spring, over 50,000 golden rainbow trout are stocked in various lakes and streams throughout West Virginia. The 2022 Gold Rush Giveaway gives participants a chance to win some prizes by catching one of the 100 specially tagged rainbow trout out of the 50,000 total.

Prizes include a lifetime fishing license, a cabin stay at a WV park, a state park gift card and exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

The golden rainbow trout is a prized catch to any angler due to its unmistakable bright-yellow color. These fish were selectively bred by WV DNR in 1963 as part of West Virginia’s centennial celebration. Decades later the golden rainbow trout has become a popular sport fish.