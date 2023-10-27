CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Short Course at Coonskin Park was named one of eight noteworthy comeback golf courses of 2023 by Links Magazine.

The article, written by Erik Matuszewski, named the nine-hole par-three as one of the “noteworthy municipal golf rebirths in 2023.” All the courses on the list had some sort of change, whether that be restoring an old course, building a new one or adding to an already existing course.

Matuszewski noted how Coonskin originally had an 18-hole course that was destroyed in the 2016 flooding. The Park Commission used $1.2 million in funding to build the course.

Other courses named are The Park West Palm (West Palm Beach, Florida), Bristol Golf Park (Bristol, Rhode Island), The Links at Pine Hill (Memphis, Tennessee), Sandhill Crane – The Nest Par 3 (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida), J.S. Clark Park (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Wellman Club (Johnsonville, South Carolina) and Cedar Hills – Short Course (Cedar Hills, Utah).