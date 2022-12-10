MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia.

The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Madison location is hiring, according to Goodwill KV’s Facebook page. Goodwill KV says they offer employees $11.50 an hour with paid training and benefits.

