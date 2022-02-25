CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced today, February 25, 2022, there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children in the state.

On February 18, 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the third round of P-EBT for students. These benefits are allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Since 2020, P-EBT funding has given more than $328 million in food assistance for children in West Virginia, and an estimated $82 million is expected as a part of the next round of benefits. This projected amount is lower than the previous school year’s amount because in-person learning is still on the rise.

“I am once again grateful for an additional round of this extremely important funding. Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I commend our state agencies that have worked with these federal resources, so our children have access to the meals they need.” Governor Jim Justice, (D-WV)

The DHHR will begin benefits in April 2022, and will apply any benefits for the fall retroactively. Families can expect a single payment for fall 2021, and two payments for the spring. Students already enrolled in the program will receive the funds on their P-EBT card. New students who are eligible will receive the special-issued card in the mail.

“While we may be working through phases of the pandemic, child nutrition needs will always be among our chief concerns. We know these extended benefits are meeting a critical need to sustain development and learning among our children.” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools. It is our hope that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn.” Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill J. Crouch

Families may visit www.wvpebt.org for general updates and information, or email dhhrwvebt@wv.gov.