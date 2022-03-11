CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced today, March 11, 2022, the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security will help Ukraine by enlisting West Virginia law enforcement to donate surplus body armor.

According to Governor Justice, the WV National Guard and DHS will begin collecting unused or recently expired ballistic vests. After collection, donated body armor will be transferred to a single collection point in the U.S., along with many other states. From there, the armor will be sent to Ukraine.

“In West Virginia, we stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine in every way. Our incredible law enforcement officers throughout West Virginia are prepared to answer the call – they are well-stocked to be able to continue safely serving our people and communities throughout West Virginia, while providing this much-needed assistance to the Ukrainians who are bravely defending their home country against Russia. We hope and pray that this initiative will make a difference and that justice will win the day.” Governor Jim Justice

Additional states are collecting surplus protective equipment on their own for shipment to Ukraine.