CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.

These awards are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students. The awards are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.

Gov. Justice has dedicated $48 million for the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully fund the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, value nurses already practicing in the state, and recruit nurses into West Virginia.

“We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current nurses whose commitment to the well-being of their fellow West Virginians is unmatched. This initiative represents a truly historic investment in our state’s nursing workforce, and I am thrilled that these funds are already on their way to strengthen education programs across the state.” Governor Jim Justice (D-WV)

The nursing education programs receiving funding through this announcement are:

RN Programs Alderson Broaddus University Blue Ridge Community & Technical College Bluefield State College Davis & Elkins College Fairmont State University New River Community & Technical College Shepherd University Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College St. Mary’s School of Nursing University of Charleston West Liberty University West Virginia Junior College West Virginia Northern Community College West Virginia State University West Virginia University West Virginia University Institute of Technology West Virginia University at Parkersburg Wheeling University



LPN Programs Boone Career and Technical Center John D. Rockefeller Career Center Med Care Training Center Mingo Extended Learning Center New River Community & Technical College



New Programs BridgeValley Community & Technical College Concord University Marshall University & Glenville State University joint program



The nursing program expansion awards are given by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. Funded projects were required to be focused on increasing enrollment in pre-licensure nursing programs through approaches focused on timely degree completion and licensure for graduates.

“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia. Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce – which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.” Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education

The West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Initiative builds upon Gov. Justice’s successful Save Our Care program, which he made possible with an initial $58 million in payments to hospitals intended to help them retain and hire staff.